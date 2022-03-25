Daniel Daniel Aboagye, a brilliant Ghanaian young man has recently emerged as the best graduating student from the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry

Prior to medical school, Daniel represented his alma mater, Prempeh College for the 2015 NSMQ championship where they came in 3rd place

The young man shared the news of his latest achievement on his timeline on Facebook

Daniel Danso Aboagye, a recent graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has recently taken to social media to celebrate a huge feat.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Daniel had him revealing that on March 18, 2022, he received an award for emerging as the best graduating student of the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Younger Daniel in prempeh uniform, Daniel as a medical doctor, receiving his best student award Photo credit: @nsmqghana/Twitter, Daniel Danso Aboagye/Facebook

This took place at the maiden College of Health Science Excellence Award, he added.

Daniel went ahead to express his gratitude to God and everyone who supported him in any form.

"Last Friday, 18th March 2022, I was honoured to receive an award as the Best Graduating Student of the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry. This was at the maiden College of Health Science Excellence Awards. In attendance were the University Vice-Chancellor, College Provosts, and Faculty Members.

A very big thank you to the Almighty, my family, lecturers, friends, and network of mentors who supported me throughout my medical school journey. Couldn't have done this without you!", his post read.

The young man is also known to have participated in the well known science and maths competition, NSMQ where he helped his alma mater, Prempeh College take the third national title in 2015.

