There has been a perception that when Kenyans find a misplaced item, they never return it to the rightful owner, but many have been changing this narrative lately.

For instance, a man showed great honesty after returning a costly smartphone that had been misplaced by its owner.

In the incident, which happened on December 25, Christmas Day, Washington Ndegwa, during his delivery errands accidentally dropped his phone and only realised after almost 20 minutes.

However, having lost several others to no avail of getting them back, Ndegwa said he was reluctant about dialling his number to trace it.

Landed in good hands

However, out of curiosity, Ndegwa said he approached his fellow rider to borrow his phone so that he could dial his number.

"I reached a boda boda guy and narrated to him my story so that he can help me with a phone. He told me about having lost so many phones and that's why almost all of them have mulika mwizis," said Ndegwa.

On calling his number, to his surprise, the phone rang and a man picked saying he was eagerly waiting for the call to return the phone to the owner.

"A guy picked up my call and told me how eagerly he has waited for that call to return my phone...I was like whaaat.!!!.," he added.

Small token

Ndegwa said he found the man patiently for him at a designated place they had agreed to meet.

The rider said the humble man asked for a small token as he was broke and had nothing for Christmas.

On questioning how much, Ndengwa said he was surprised that the man only asked for KSh 400.

"In short, I gave the man KSh 1000 and I still feel like it was not enough appreciation. This guy is one in a million," said Ndegwa.

Related incident

In a related story, mkokoteni operator in Eastleigh, Josephat, showed an incredible act of honesty as he handed to a police officer a lost phone he had collected.

YEN.com.gh reached out to Asmali, who had shared the story. He revealed that he was passing by when he noticed the mkokoteni man handing over the Samsung phone, which he approximated its work to GHC3200.

"I was really moved, I was just passing by and I saw the man giving the police officer the phone. I think he found it around one of the wholesale shops. His phone is actually a kabambe, the one that costs KSh 1,500. It really touched me," he said.

