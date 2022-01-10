A man's reaction to a birthday surprise he received from his lover has got many people wondering what was wrong with him

In a video that captured a moment that would make many men smile, the birthday celebrant remained unimpressed

Many people who tried guessing what could be wrong said he was most probably thinking about money

The video of a young man maintaining a big frown as his lover gave him a special treatment on his birthday has gathered interesting comments.

In the clip shared by @instablog9ja, the man was not having whatever surprise that was going on as a trumpet was played with boxes of gifts displayed.

The man maintained a straight face and kept pressing his phone. Photo source: @instablog9ja

He frowned all through

He placed all his attention on his phone as he kept pressing it. The only time he left his phone was to pick something on the table.

Many Nigerians wondered what may have caused such a reaction as some asked if he was the one paying for the surprise.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 3,000 comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

officialoyetade_eleniyan said:

"Person wey client just blocked. You say make he dey jump up like mumu abi."

itisugochukwu:

"This is not a surprise. Baba paid for it so he can’t do doing awww for nothing."

i.am.lammy said:

"I'm sure the guy dey think for him mind "shey no be my money you use."

iam_benkid said:

"Na that trumpet when they blow they make me vex i swear."

kiingvastro said:

"Ordinary thing no Dey move me again."

Man got a new phone from wife

