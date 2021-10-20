A man, Ugo Uba, said that he finally proposed to the lady who had rejected him several times in the past

Uba revealed that despite the fact that his love was scorned while she was in 100 level, he went for the lady's heart again years later

Months after they started dating in 2021, the man revealed that he gave her a surprising proposal ceremony

A Nigerian man, Ugo Uba, has narrated how he met his fiancee, adding that their relationship started out while they were university students.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, the man stated that they both met in Anambra State University where they studied mass communication.

The lady later accepted his proposal.

She said 'no' several times

The man, however, said that despite the fact they have been friends since her year one in 2013, they only officially started dating in April 2021.

Ugo added that when he asked her out during their 100 level days, the lady rejected his proposal. Upon his graduation, the two parted ways.

In 2017 while in Abuja, the two’s paths crossed as the lady was also posted to the same place for her NYSC.

From friends to lovers

When they saw again, the man reminded her about his hanging proposal, the lady maintained her earlier stance. Their friendship, however, grew from there.

On her birthday on Wednesday, October 13, the man took her to a café in Abuja, her friends were around but she never knew. Surprisingly, the man proposed to the lady there.

