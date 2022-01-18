A 25-year-old graduate of KNUST called David Appah is now self-employed after investing his NSS allowance in an aquaculture startup

The young man said his business is sustaining him quite appreciably as his family has been very supportive of the venture

David Appah studied BSc in Natural Resources with a major in Fisheries and Aquaculture before starting the business

David Appah, a young man who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is now self-employed after starting his own small business with the knowledge he obtained in school.

In a short documentary that was conducted on David by the World Food Programme in Ghana, the 25-year-old man mentioned that he studied Natural Resource Management and majored in Fisheries and Aquaculture.

While he was having his national service, the young man decided to save his GHc599 allowance and invest in an aquaculture business which was partly funded by a co-founder.

The fish pond now grows huge catfishes that grow huge and are sold through strategic marketing, which David indicates is able to sustain him appreciably.

"My family has been very supportive. My dad gave me a space to start the aquaculture and my siblings also help me with the management of the facility. My friend with whom I founded the business now handles the marketing side and we keep moving," he said.

The young man further mentioned that he believes young people like himself can do a lot when it comes to agribusiness and all that is needed is for the enabling environment to be created by government and responsible stakeholders.

Watch the interview below

