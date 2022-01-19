Ghanaian photographer _theSeyram and his friend @1tedbaker joined forces to shoot an amazing video of Pokuase Interchange

The video was so powerful that it caught the attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways which described it as 'great'

YEN.com.gh put together some of the beautiful comments Ghanaians shared after viewing the footage

Seyram, a popular Ghanaian photographer with more than 72,000 followers on Twitter has dropped a video that is putting smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his personal handle, @_theSeyram, the talented camera expert shared the footage of a professional recording he made to capture the overview of Pokuase Interchange.

The talented artist who indicates he was assisted by an equally gifted photographer called Just Teddy with the handle @1tedbaker, blended both night and day views of the interchange into an admirable finish.

The view was so beautiful that it looked to many as though it was probably shot in one of the leading economies of the world.

The attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways was captured as it commented on the video.

Comments from social media users

Several thousands of people reacted to the post and went straight into the comment section to air some of their impressions concerning the professionally-shot video.

@Kobpascal replying to @__theSeyram said:

Saw it on tiktok too. You'll go far man

@kerapata replying to @__theSeyram indicated:

Wow great work. The beat should have dropped at the exact time you transitioned from day to night.. it would have been awesome.

@Eric_Nyarko_ also commented:

Nice work. A slight delay on the voice over and the night scene transition. The night scene came in a bit faster. Which video editing software did you use. Great work champion!!!!!

Watch the full video below

