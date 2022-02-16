Shatta Wale has been spotted in a new video spending some quality time with his newfound lover, Elfreda

The duo was seen making out in the plush recording studio of the multiple award-winning musician

Today, February 16, 2022, happens to be the birthday of Elfreda, Shatta Wale's current lover

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Outspoken Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and his newfound lover, Elfreda, have taken over social media with a video of them enjoying each other's company.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale and Elfreda were seen in the recording studio of the former.

They were seen spending some quality time together as they locked lips while hugging each other tightly.

Photos of Shatta Wale and Elfreda. Source: Shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As today, February 16, 2022, marks the birthday of Elfreda, Shatta Wale is doing everything in his power to make the day a special one for his queen.

The Ayoo hitmaker was seen talking to Elfreda and went on to lock lips with her for the second time after a split-second break.

Shatta Wale was seen without a shirt and wearing only a pair of shorts as Elfreda stunned in a pretty bodycon outfit and sported a lovely hairstyle.

After posting the video, Shatta Wale captioned it:

"Leave me make I chop love sha @elfy_officiall"

Fans react to the video

Many teeming fans of the Taking Over hitmaker took to the comment section to react to the video he shared.

terterlina dropped her comment in Twi:

")y3asem ooo"

media_plas hailed Shatta Wale:

"Mr lover boy"

angellhaarvey wrote:

"No words, only emotions"

tonight_collection_ made an observation:

"Shatta wale fall p3ky333"

shockin_more_moni wrote:

"Love no catch you before"

gabbyofficial2022 also noted:

"Wale u do all"

There were many comments that showed fans of the Dancehall King hitmaker were happy to see him enjoying his new relationship.

Video of lady sitting on bucket of hot water after Val's Day erupts laughter online

In other news, a pretty lady has been spotted sitting on a bucket of hot water with vapour emanating from it in what is believed to be the aftermath of her Valentine's Day date.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young lady was seen seated in what looked like her living room while seated on a black bucket.

It is believed that the black bucket was filled with hot water which had vapour emanating from it.

Source: YEN.com.gh