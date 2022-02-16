Francis, a past student of the Takoradi Technical University who has been unemployed for five years has racked up massive conversation online after a video of his story surfaced online

The post shared by Nana Akufo Addo had the young man admonishing the public to support the implementation of the E-levy to help the government create jobs in the country

Many Ghanaians who saw the post shifted focus from the message being communicated to the fact that Francis was using a MacBook and PS5 in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent video the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo shared on his official Twitter account has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had a young man by the name of Francis campaigning for the e-levy implementation using his life story.

Play station, man pleading, MacBook Photo credit: SOPA Images, drbimages/Getty Images, Dan Taylor-Watt/Filcker

Source: Getty Images

According to Francis, he completed Takoradi Technical University five years ago and has since not been employed.

He shared that hearing about the government's YouStart project which is geared towards youth employment, he had a new found hope.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Francis intimated that the youth of Ghana need jobs but the government first of all needs revenue to create those jobs hence it is incumbent upon all Ghanaians to come together to support the implementation of the E-levy.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video had a lot of things to say particularly because Francis was captured in the video using a MacBook and a PS5.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@JayBee_4real wrote:

Unemployed for 5 years!? Within that 5 years, Akufo Addo was the president. So meaning Akufo Addo hasn't created any jobs as he claimed OMG

@Fentuo_ commented:

Whoever made this video obviously lacked tact. It’s the small details. When dealing with sensitive issues, a lot of nuance is required. Now MacBook and Ps5 are trending and nobody is paying attention to the message.

From @teri_devon:

No job but you dey use McBook & PlayStation 5. Yooo y’ate wae. Your room seff nice pass someone wey dey job for flagstaff house under this administration. We will support it ok, don’t worry.

@viewsdey replied:

Government losses almost 20b Ghs to corruption, e levy will give us 12b Ghs. What's the guarantee that this government will be able to utilize this money and not lose it to corruption? Nana please help us

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Explains how E-levy will help Reduce Borrowing and make Ghana an Independent Country

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the minister for communication and digitalisation during the government's town hall meeting in Koforidua stated that, the E-levy will help provide Ghana the necessary resources to roll out the country's developmental plans.

The minister explained that failure to generate funds within the country would only mean dependency on help from other countries.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful believes that it is high time the numerous borrowing and plea for aid stopped.

Source: YEN.com.gh