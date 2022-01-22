Gifty Tetteh is a former mobile money operator who mistakenly sent cash above GHc3,000 to a client

She was given two and a half years imprisonment by a court and was asked to pay the money after her release

The 27-year-old sat for an interview with Crime Check Foundation's Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng to recount the unfortunate ordeal

A former mobile money operator, Gifty Tetteh, has recounted how a court handed her two and a half years imprisonment after she mistakenly sent cash above GHc3,000 to a client.

While sending the amount, Gifty wrongly sent GHc30,000 but found out later in the evening when she was balancing her books.

According to her, MTN subsequently confirmed that the recipient had withdrawn the money, but all efforts to get him to return the cash proved futile as he refused to answer his calls.

Agreement to pay GHc1000 monthly

In an interview with Crime Check Foundation's Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, a teary Gifty disclosed that she agreed with her deprived parents to pay Ghc1,000 every month to her boss.

Gifty further mentioned that she paid the exact amount for four months to the police but paid Ghc800 on the fifth month. Her boss became incensed and caused her arrest for breaching their agreement.

Jailed for breaching agreement

The 27-year-old claimed she couldn't tell the presiding judge she was paying the money because of the trauma she experienced for being in court for the first time.

Gifty was handed two and a half years imprisonment and still asked to pay the money to the complainant after her release.

