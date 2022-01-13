Kafui Danku, well-known Ghanaian actress has recently shared her opinion about how low wages are sometimes unfair to the workers

In a Facebook post, she narrated the story of a young man who works with a tomato past company who gets paid just Ghc20 daily

She revealed that as small as her business is, she still manages to pay a minimum of Ghc300 to her workers

Beautiful Ghanaian actress and movie producer Kafui Danku has recently taken to social media to express her displeasure about how some employers pay their workers.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook page of the actress, a story of a young man who confided in her about his daily rate at work was shared.

According to the unidentified man, he works with a tomato paste company where he receives a daily wage of Ghc20.

He complained about the fact that transportation from Afienya to Accra alone consumes most of his money.

Kafui who was narrating her conversation with the young man said she always cries when stories like this come to her.

The young mother of two revealed that although she runs a small business in a struggling industry, she still manages to pay a minimum of Ghc300 per day to her workers.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man granted an interview with Citi Newsroom and revealed that although he has been jobless for a year now, taking anything less than Ghc2000 as salary is out of the question.

The bold young man, whose name was not disclosed, made this statement at the just ended Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair held at the Accra international conference centre from Thursday, September 9, 2021, to Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to the man, he will reject a monthly salary lower than Ghc2000 because he has an Information Technology (IT) background, and with his skills and certifications, he expects better pay.

Another reason he brought up is that he lives in Accra, and the cost of living is very high; hence to be paid below Ghc2000 would be of no help.

