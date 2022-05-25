A Ghanaian man has recently been captured in a video busily taking to a billboard with the photo of Ghana's president, Nana Addo

In the post, he seemed very frustrated and kept making various gestures as though he was questioning the photo

@Kwaku_telly commented: "The Anger is everywhere..soon and very soon..The souls of the land will take back what their masters took from them"

A video has surfaced online which is causing quite the stir among netizens on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @theedeedafoodie had an unidentified man talking to a billboard which had the picture of Ghana's president, Nana Addo.

The man who seemed frustrated was seen making gestures as though he was questioning and complaining to the president. He boldly expressed himself to the billboard in public.

@theedeedafoodie shared the post with the caption;

"I would’ve given anything to hear what he was telling him because wow"

The post at the time of this publication has gathered close 900 retweets with 228 quote tweets and l627 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@TheedeeDaFoodie wrote:

Everyone is assuming he is a mad man I bet you he’s sane and just frustrated

@Ash_22111 commented:

This is so spiritual you know .." people jxt dont do standby anything and speak ..

@Kwaku_telly replied:

The Anger is everywhere..soon and very soon..The souls of the land will take back what their masters took from them and it might not be peaceful and it might not be on any agreement.

@ThorleyJanet

maybe he is praying for him

From @AdomaAkosua:

I don't know what he's saying but I feel his pain

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh