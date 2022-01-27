Silver Star Tower is the pioneer building of Airport City Accra that is constantly being chosen to be the ideal location for businesses because of its prime location.

Perfect location

It is situated at the intersection of the Liberation and Afgo roads, and its proximity to the Kotoka International Airport and the African Continental Free Trade Secretariat.

The location has well-defined road links, is easily accessible to traffic, offers easy visibility for companies, and is only a three-minute drive from the Airport.

Silver Star Tower an Ideal Location with Ultramodern Services for Businesses in Accra

Source: UGC

Landmark in Accra

Silver Star Tower has a unique, modern, and aesthetic design with a state of the art architecture.

Constant Service Support

The iconic tower is powered with redundant electricity generators (x 3 Genset), has redundant water pumps (2x2 pumps) with flexible maintenance service agreements for genset, lifts, civil, works, ICT support, cleaning, etc.

The entire building has a well-integrated ICT network on all floors and offices in the building, a rooftop communication tower, secured and private underground parking as well as an ample parking space.

Professional Management

Silver Star Tower (SST) is run by a team of management and technical experts with both local and international experience.

Prime Tenants

The Silver Star Tower has improved networking opportunities with prime tenants who are industry leaders both in Ghana and abroad.

Operating costs for businesses are also reduced due to the presence of several companies.

Green Features

Silver Star Tower Limited is committed to helping save the planet. It is equipped with an Inverter AC that saves up to 25% on cooling cost, a double glazed Low-E Argon gas technical glass windows that reduce radiation and minimize heat gain.

In addition, it has Aluminum composite panels that minimize heat gain and cost of cooling and uses recycled rainwater for WC.

The LED light saves up to 90% of lighting energy and there are customizable office spaces with motion sensor lights in some common areas.

Sliver Star Tower Specification:

The perfectly-situated tower also has an impressive reception with an air conditioner, two ordinary and one panoramic passenger lifts, backup electricity and water service, fully wired offices for computer network, internet connections, and telephone access points.

It also has the provision of fire extinguishers, hose reels, smoke & heat detectors, and a control panel, in addition to a 24-hour access point and security.

