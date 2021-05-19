10 best shopping malls in Ghana 2024 (photos and location)

Shopping malls have recently become a huge part of economic development in most countries around the world. Shopping malls in Ghana have been steadily increasing and meeting the various domestic and leisurely needs of citizens and tourists. Knowing the location of some of the best shopping centres helps one to identify where to go for a perfect shopping experience.

Shopping centres are a group of retail stores and service establishments with ample parking facilities. Like other countries, about a dozen shopping malls in Ghana are scattered in various parts. The proximity of these trading complexes to residential areas and businesses has helped make trading easier between buyers and sellers.

What is the best shopping mall in Ghana?

As much as there are various plazas in Ghana, there are levels to them. Most of the available ones are located in the Accra and Kumasi regions of the country. Nevertheless, the incredible experience every customer gets encourages them to revisit. Below is a list of the best shopping malls in Ghana.

1. Accra Mall

This state-of-the-art trading complex is the first of its kind in Ghana. It is situated in the country’s capital, Accra. The plaza is jointly owned by the Owusu Akyaw family, Actis, Atterbury (a retail and commercial property developer of South African Origin), and the financial services group, Sanlam.

The Accra plaza has a retail space of 21,311 square metres, and the shops are a 70-line retail space with about 12 restaurants within. It can allow the parking of more than 660 vehicles at a time. Also, the plaza has been operational for over 12 years, offering comfortable trading space for legal merchants.

2. A&C Mall

A&C is one of the first privately owned shopping plazas to be established in the country. Located on 14 Jungle Rd, Christian Service Center East, Legon, the plaza offers various retail, educational, and administrative services.

The shopping centre is creatively designed to offer independence to its tenants and afford them the benefits of interdependence. The plaza accommodates Lancaster University, a UK franchise, among 63 other distinct businesses.

Andrew and Cecilia Asamoah own it, and different entertainment, food, healthcare, household products, and groceries are available there. It also offers a comfortable trading environment to buyers and sellers.

3. Marina Shopping Mall

Although situated in Ghana, Marina Shopping Mall has foreign ownership. It is a subsidiary of the Marina group based in Burkina Faso. It became operational in 2013, and it is situated near the International Airport and Residential Area.

There are multinational hotels such as Golden Tulip Hotel and Holiday Inn around it, which gives it an economic strength.

The plaza accommodates giant companies like Nestle Central and West Africa and Hess Ghana Exploration, among others. You can get almost any service and product here due to the sheer amount of businesses in this plaza.

4. Junction Mall

This plaza was commissioned in 2014. Located in the Nungua area of Accra, Ghana, it is a mixed retail store that offers services and products such as healthcare, electronics, groceries, fashion, telecommunication, and finance.

It is a huge yet organised retail hub accommodating renowned brands like Samsung, Hisense, and Shoprite.

More so, the plaza has a six-level tower for offices with an approximate area of 11,511 square meters. It offers comfort and entertainment for tourists, families and their kids with its array of recreational facilities. RMDWestPort, a South African company, owns it.

The shopping centre has 40 stores, and the food court also has eateries, including Chicken Inn, KFC, Barcelos, and Vida Caffé. Besides the shopping activities going on there, it is a perfect place for kids. This is because of the various playground facilities available there.

5. West Hills Mall

Known to be one of the renowned Accra mall shops, West Hills was established in 2014 and has grown to become one of the city’s most sought after trading centres in Ghana.

The shopping destination is one of the top hangout spots and popular shopping centres in Ghana. It covers a land square meter of 27,700 and also has parking space for over 1,500 cars. Famous fashion brands, including Edgars, Mango and Identity, and notable telecommunication services, can be found on the site.

It is located on the Cape Coast highway in Accra, Ghana, and situated strategically. Anyone coming into the Greater Accra region from the Western and Central regions of the country must pass through it.

The complex with about 65 shops is co-owned by Delico property Development (Mauritius) and SSNIT (Ghana). Every day of the week, including public holidays, the mall opens between 10:00 a.m and 8:00 p.m.

6. Palace Shopping Mall

The plaza was commissioned in 2005 as Palace Shopping Mall Limited along the Flowerpot Roundabout in Accra. Since then, the ultra-modern retail store has become one of the most popular plazas in the country.

The Palace Mall has branches in different parts of Ghana, including Accra and Kumasi. It also has an app that you can use to shop if you feel too lazy to do the shopping physically. It is the home of popular brands around the world.

The centre features several top world brands, including Springfield, Counter custom burger, Second cup, Grilld, Burgerking, and Women secret. The newly added area called The Palms Square has made the shopping destination a perfect place for anyone to be.

7. China Mall

China Mall Ghana has branches in the Accra, Tema, and Kumasi regions of Ghana to meet its growing customer base. The one in Accra is located on Spintex road, while the one in Tema is situated in the Light industrial area.

Its Kumasi branch located in Ahinsan, Kumasi, opposite the Coca-Cola Bottling Company along Atonsu road, is also open if you find it more accessible.

They have an online order and delivery service for customers who do not wish to go to the store. It has electronic, boutiques and fashion, household, and car accessory stores.

8. Makola shopping Mall/market

It is arguably one of the oldest shopping complexes in Ghana as it has been instrumental in the country’s political and economic developments. The complex is used essentially by women traders who have varieties of goods on display for customers.

The plaza is located in the Makola area of Accra, Ghana and usually experiences heavy traffic due to the crowd of buyers and sellers. The hustle and bustle can almost drown a first-timer. Nevertheless, it is a great place to get virtually everything at a reasonable rate.

9. Kumasi City Mall

This plaza is situated along the Ashanti New Town road, Kumasi. It is one of the largest and most popular shopping complexes around the country and in West Africa.

Anyone around the city of Kumasi will find it conveniently accessible to meet their shopping needs. It covers a land size of about 15 acres.

The shopping area has an ultra-modern watch and dines cinema, which is the first of its kind in Ghana. At the same time, it has a designated parking lot that can accommodate over one thousand vehicles.

When Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II launched it in 2017, it became the biggest mall in Ghana as it occupies a landmass of about 15.4 acres.

Delico Kumasi Limited, renowned for being astute in property development, owns this citadel of trade. Also, a four-member Board of Directors manages the shopping destination, while Broll Ghana limited runs its regular operations.

Whether you are a tourist or a native, and whatever your purposes are, the Kumasi City plaza will most likely meet your needs. Its over 61 retail shops will make sure of this. It is home to beauty and wellness, grocery and foodstuffs, lifestyle, electronics and telecommunications.

10. Achimota Mall

Achimota plaza is located in the city of Achimota, Dome, Accra and remains one of the best shopping malls in Accra Ghana. Its major tenants are Shoprite and Palace, although it also accommodates renowned brands like Mr Price, KFC, CompuGhana and MTN.

This retail has a trading area of 35,800 square metres and comprises over 45 stores that sell products and render services to various consumers. It allows over 550 cars to be parked within its compound at every given point.

The plaza is usually less crowded with activities when compared to some of its closest rivals. The ambience of the environment gives the feeling of taking a stroll under the open sky rather than an enclosed citadel.

Some of the products and services offered in this plaza are fashion, telecommunications, household groceries and healthcare. If you are hungry before or/and after your shopping is done, various restaurants offer local and foreign dishes.

How many game shopping malls are in Ghana?

Thanks to the advancement in technology, people have found various ways to pass their leisure time. One of such means is playing games on various gadgets, whether online or offline.

As discussed earlier, most shopping plazas offer various products and services to different categories of customers. It just so happened that some businesses in these retail centres are dedicated to game lovers.

In these stores, you will most likely get answers to any gaming problems that you may have. A good example of such businesses is the Games Stores Ghana. It is a company founded in South Africa and has been in Ghana for some time now.

They have taken advantage of the increasing patronage of plazas in the country and now have their outlets in different plazas across Ghana.

The socioeconomic impact of the shopping malls in Ghana cannot be underplayed. They have further alleviated the country's rate of unemployment and beautify the communities where they are situated. Consequently, this has resulted in increased economic activities generally.

