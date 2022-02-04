A young wife has recently taken to social media to show appreciation to her husband for being there for their family when life got tough

In an emotional post, Maadjoa recounted that her partner lost his job and she lost her father just three weeks after getting married

The situation got worse when her shop got burnt soon after but her husband took up working as a mate to help support the family

A grateful young lady by the name of Maadjoa Haza has opened up about the massive challenge that was thrown her way just after getting married.

In a post on a popular Facebook group called Tell It Mum, Maadjoa recounted that just three weeks after getting married, her husband lost his job, she lost her dad and her shop soon after got burnt.

Her husband, Richmond, who is a graduate had to take up a job as mate to help support the family because she was pregnant at the time and could not do much.

Maadjoa revealed that when her husband had as less as Ghc1, he would spend it on her and would go hungry.

Thankfully, her partner was able to land a well paying job and life is much better now.

The grateful wife went ahead to thank her man for being her rock through thick and thin and wished for the best in all things for him.

