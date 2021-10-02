A Ghanaian woman, Maame Achaa, has shared how her husband stayed with her at the hospital when she became bedridden

In a Facebook post, she revealed that she was hospitalised after undergoing a second cesarean section (CS) on September 24, 2020

Achaa showered accolades on her husband for being loving and supportive throughout the difficult times

Maame Achaa overcame a near-death experience after being hospitalised and has showered praises on her supportive husband, Gaitu Mawuli Sampson, for being with her throughout.

The Ghanaian woman was hospitalised on September 24, 2020, two weeks after her second cesarean section (CS).

''I was in an almost 7-hour surgery on 25/09/2020 ... I woke up with a blank memory, not knowing whether I was going to live or die, where I was, or who the man sitting beside me patiently adjusting my hand so my blood transfusion will run well was,'' she said in a Facebook post.

Near-death experience

''I had a tube through my side into my abdomen, a catheter and a full stitch up longitudinally through my tummy. I only left the hospital in a wheelchair, blood pressure pills, and more pills,'' she recalled.

Throughout the difficult times, Achaa recalls that her loving and supportive husband stayed with her in the hospital as she was bedridden.

''This man never left my side, he cleaned me up and changed my diaper because I was simply bedridden. My Husband, Gaitu Mawuli Sampson never left my side and he never complained. He hugged me on days my tears were uncontrollable and reminded me of how beautiful I was even though I lost over 20kg in a week.

Achaa recollected moments her husband said silent prayers for her and sleeping in his car the entire time she was in the hospital.

She said her husband, Gaitu Mawuli Sampson, had to put all his work projects on hold to take care of her.

''I saw you hide the tears sometimes and heard the prayers you said at my bedside when I'm dozing off. I know you slept in your car during my entire hospital time, and you put all your work projects on hold for me.

''I can say more, but I'm getting all emotional. I just want to say THANK YOU, and if there is a Special kind of Blessings a wife can give, then I give you all from my heart. I say GOD BLESS YOU,'' she added.

