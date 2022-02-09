A student of Veritas University, Abuja, got a free haircut from his lecturer after he wore dreadlocks to class

The lecturer was seen using a pair of scissors to carefully trim the student's dreads, but it was not known if the school forbids dreadlocks

Netizens, including actress Nancy Iheme and OAP Daddy Freeze, have reacted to the story in different ways

A lecturer at Veritas University, Abuja, has been seen in a viral video shaving the head of his student right inside the lecture hall.

While it is not known if authorities at the university outlaws dreadlocks or keeping of hair, many people have condemned the action of the lecturer, saying adults should be allowed to wear the hair they want.

The lecturer cut the hair with a pair of scissors. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

In the video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lecturer used a pair of scissors to trim the dreads while the student picked and pocketed them.

Many react, condemning the lecturer's action

Many people have reacted to the video in different ways. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@wendys_attractions commented:

"Many of them overdo things, what manner of embarrassment is this? Why not just tell him to cut it when next he’s attending your class? People need to learn how to address issues and give people due respect."

@the_kiki2 wrote:

"Private university is another advanced secondary school."

@official_melly14 said:

"Check him well now his own kids are nothing to write abt… over sabi."

@miz_preety wrote:

"Nigeria lecturers are not well trained, most of them put their frustrations on students."

@ihemenancy said:

"Totally wrong, he’s an adult....not one boy in primary school. I will sue you if am that guy."

@daddyfreeze remarked:

"Na wa o."

Watch the video below:

Lecturer settles quarrel between couple right inside class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka settled a relationship quarrel right inside his class.

In a viral video that captured the moment, a young man was seen kneeling before a girl, apparently pleading for forgiveness. The lady in question was feeling reluctant to accept the pleas.

The lecturer went ahead to intervene in the whole affair and saved the day. All the students in the class cheered and clapped in excitement.

