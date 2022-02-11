Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lecturer caused quite the stir on social media after a picture he projected in class surfaced online.

The post sighted on the Twitter timeline of @Positivity_Hubb had the lady sharing that the tutor came to class prepared to teach the subject for the day hence connects his laptop to the projector only to have the face of one of the students being boldly displayed.

Students at lecture halls

Source: Twitter

According to @Positivity_Hubb, the laptop had the course representative's picture used as a screen display.

"Lecturer projects and guess who is the wallpaper...course rep," the post read

Many who saw the post on the Facebook page of YEN.com.gh had some interesting things to say.

A few of the intersting comments have been compiled below;

Frank Twumasi commented:

Ay3ka. The lady will graduate with first class

Mhizz Shamsy wrote:

It's very normal for a lecturer to use a students laptop for lectures

From Queen Rose:

Which ghanaians and what's wrong with the picture of the class rep on the laptop

Kukua Praba wrote:

If it were another gal other than the course rep it would have been suspicious....Beside most government uni lecturers uses student especially course rep laptops always though

Gustav Alorkorbu commented:

That's nice. Similar thing happened in my school ooo. Lecturer projects laptop in a class only to have a picture of a man and woman kissing as the screen saver.

