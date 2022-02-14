A little girl put up an energetic performance as she slugged it out with a boy on the dance floor at an event

The cute kid showcased her dance skill as she burst into fast leg moves while doing the popular legwork dance style

Her legwork was unique in the manner she did it, as the girl bent her neck sideways, leaving guests screaming

A little girl stole the show at an event as she impressed with her unique legwork dance style.

In a cute video shared on Instagram by @afronovokids_family, the girl was in a dance contest with an equally talented boy but still caught people's eyes.

Her moves were lit Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @afronovokids_family

With so much energy on display, the girl broke into a 'running on the spot' kind of legwork as she slugged it out with the boy.

She then bent her neck as she tweaked the legwork a bit with her eyes focused on the ground as if trying to locate something.

The kid's lovely display earned her the admiration of guests who screamed in amazement.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the girl's performance

@puff_n_sk8 said:

"She is NOTHING to play with."

@terryjoe_offxcial wrote:

"That legwork was lit."

@rising____j_ opined:

"Please…!!! My Heart ♥️.. Look at Her !!!! "

@dillardbrooklyn remarked:

"That’s right run this race."

@knockabout3 thought:

"Thank God I have seen kids dance like kids in a long time ... all u see is kids trying to twerk...these innocent lovely kids are putting sweat to get thee gift for best dancer.Hid bless all the children...."

Source: YEN.com.gh