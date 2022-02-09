An emerging video of an old woman dancing like a youth on a street has sparked reactions on social media

The woman in sandals caused a stir and stole the show as she gave fast leg dance moves like a professional dancer

One of the highpoints of the short video was when she twerked on a man who watched speechless while she performed with great energy

People on a street couldn't help but notice an old woman as she impressed with fast and lovely dance moves.

Not minding her age, the old woman with eyes closed broke into leg dance moves in rhythm with the song playing in the background and continued this for some seconds.

She danced with immense energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @bachatastyle

From the legwork, she showed her twerking skill as she performed on a man who happened to have been watching her dance for a while.

In the cute video shared on Instagram by @bachatastyle, the man stood speechless while her twerking lasted on him.

People stood stunned at the energy the old woman exuded like one in their youth.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@yoizbae_tlg said:

"Omg I’m weak."

@sierratovar7190 wrote:

"She's getting down."

@mrsjudy._marie1 thought:

"She is too cute."

