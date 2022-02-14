Pearl Sthabile Ndlovu, a beautiful 35-year-old lady has started pursuing her master's degree years after the bachelor's

Although this comes at a time many consider a bit late, the young woman said she is perfectly timed with hers

Social media users have been praising Pearl not only because of her achievement but that she looks much younger than her age

A beautiful 35-year-old lady is making waves on social media not only for looking much younger than her age but also for taking the bold move to pursue further education.

In a post on her LinkedIn handle, the stunning lady suggested that the timing for her post-graduate studies is perfect although some might consider thinking of it as falling behind because of her age.

Her own words read:

"I am 35 years... I have gone back to school for my master's. I did not fall behind nor am I late. The timing is divinely perfect"

Heartwarming comments from social media users

Below were some of the beautiful reactions Ghanaians shared in the comment section that YEN.com.gh gathered.

Yuyo Emma Margaret S Nachali-Kambikambi said:

I was 46 when i completed my Masters and graduated at 47 and it still is up to this day my proudest moment.... So you go girl...

Princess Ezeugbor indicated:

I'm just screaming thinking "no way is she 35!" Congratulations on looking amazing, plus pursuing your dreams. Your optimistic attitude has already made you a success.

Shamim Abdallah mentioned:

I love this and celebrate you! This is what I had to affirm myself at 34 when enrolling for it in 2016. Couldn't be more prouder of the growth. Sister, the best time, is Your perfect Timing! Make yourself prouder!

