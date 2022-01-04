A young Ghanaian lady, Sussan Anukem, graduated with a first-class from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

She also emerged as the best graduating female student in her class of Computer Science students

After sharing the success story on social media, Ghanaians went into the comment section to celebrate her

Sussan Anukem, a brilliant young lady has gotten many social media users in a celebrant mood over her achievements after she shared a little summary of them online.

In a post titled Major Highlights of the Past Year on her LinkedIn handle, Sussan indicated that she was able to graduate with a first-class from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

As though that was not exciting enough, Sussan also got awarded Overall Best Female Computer Science Student (CS Female Valedictorian 2020/2021).

Sussan Anukem the lady who got First Class & was Female Valedictorian in Computer Science Photo credit: Sussan Anukem via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"Honestly, it was quite a journey! But I thank God for the grace.❤️ Looking forward to a productive 2022!" she concluded.

How Ghanaians are reacting

Tons of social media users have been expressing wonderful thoughts in the comment section of the post.

Alfred Boahene who appears to know the lady personally commented:

One of the most dedicated people I know✌️. Congrats Susan

Evans Tayubah was full of congratulatory words for the brilliant and pretty young lady:

Congratulations Sussan Anukem

Toffick Mohammed wished her greater achievements in the new year:

Susan ✊ More wins this year

A brilliant Ghanaian lady with the name Christine Selikem Lassey, has graduated from the University of Ghana as the Valedictorian with a finishing grade of 3.75.

After completing Accra Girls Senior High School in 2017, Christine gained admission to the University of Ghana, Legon where she pursued a bachelor's degree in Law majoring in International Law and Legal studies.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her LinkedIn profile, the gorgeous young lady said she bagged three honour awards as well.

She was a beneficiary of the Lebanese Government Scholarship for Brilliant Law students, and this award was presented by the Embassy of Lebanon in Ghana.

Miss Lassey also won a Law challenge competition organized in 2019 and finally turned out as the Valedictorian for the school of law, medicine and dentistry of the University of Ghana in July 2021, Christine revealed on her LinkedIn profile.

Source: YEN.com.gh