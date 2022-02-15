A Kimberley-based social media influencer has taken to his Twitter account to share a snap of a stack of Ghc43 notes

The online sensations handle is @kulanicool and he posted the close-up pic of money with a cheeky caption

Peeps were left dumbfounded as the ATM slip showed the person had over half a million rand in their bank account

A viral snap of a man holding a bunch of R100 notes has gone viral on social media. Image:@kulanicool/Twitter

Social media influencer @kulanicool posted a pic of several R100 notes and Saffas cannot get enough of it.

The Kimberley native is quite active on socials with many Saffas wondering where the individual works.

The viral post received 392 reactions.

@kulanicool captioned the viral post:

“You guys have money yoh.”

Social media users did not take long to put their two cents forward.

@jah_vinny_23 said:

“Can we please close this country?”

@KeletsoMss said:

“Jeans thread. Drop a picture of you rocking a jean.”

TANKISO_Mthi said:

“Is it me or Clicks is becoming ridiculously expensive?”

@Daaalllas said:

“Enough to free me from the shackles of capitalist banks.”

@BlaqCeo reacted:

“May I please have R100 for transport.”

@LostGirlNumb said:

“I can’t wait to have so much money that I don’t have to withdraw at my bank. God hear me out.”

@world_of_beekay·said:

“Sbwl my account to look like this.”

@B_Chabeli added:

“From Kulanis tweet to your ears Father.”

@Ziggy_Diver1 said:

“I blew it kinda vibes.”

