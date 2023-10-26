A young lady who was asked to look after her mum's shop saw it as an opportunity to feast on whatever she prefers

The lady picked up items like drinks and biscuits and she enjoyed them

Social media users who saw the video expressed astonishment over her actions, with some vowing to inform her mother

A young Ghanaian lady, @afyabuadiwaa2, has stirred reactions online after she shared a video of herself as she had a nice time alone at her mother's provision shop.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the moment she first targetted the deep freezer in the shop by grabbing a chilled drink for herself.

Ghanaian lady eats products from mother's provision shop Photo credit: @afyabuadiwaa2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She then proceeded to get biscuits, a cerelac, a bottle of water and then candies, after which she sat down with a joyful look and fed on them.

After she was done, the visibly excited, rubbed her hands on her tummy, a move to show that she was satisfied.

The 20-second video, which was captioned "My mum mistakenly left her shop for today", had gathered over 29,000 likes and 700 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young lady

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the lady's action, with many urging not to collapse her mother's business.

OFFICIAL _TIMA stated:

I’m I the only one who don’t want to touch my mom store am afraid she will loose her profit

rubenboakye0 added:

Dialysis is now 745gh oo madam so keep on putting pressure on your kidney wai I don't have 10gh to support oo incase

richardshiekwaben indicated:

it's ur own future, you can chose to even invite all yr friends

@blissbaby indicated:

I am on my way to your mum she must see This

Little Barbie wrote:

If my mom mistakenly leave her store for me, it’s Buzz that I will Buzz cos no provisions only Club then Alomo

Madame_Esi2002 reacted:

I mistakenly read it as my mum left her stroke for me today ei God Abeg oo

Lady cries as she is gifted a shop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady was praised as she led a woman to a shop filled with goods and asked her to take over the shop.

The woman looked stunned after being that the shop belonged to her.

She jumped up and screamed with so much happiness as someone filmed her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh