A lady's valentine's day gift to a man she likes unfortunately got returned back to her

@oku_yungx, a friend of the young man explained that the man did not want to entertain a lady he had no interest in

Some netizens who read the tweet applauded the man for his honesty but others expressed how disappointing his action was

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young woman's attempt to win the heart of a man she likes just went down the drain.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @oku_yungx had the young man sharing that he witnessed his own friend return an iPhone 13 pro max a lady who likes him bought for him on valentine's day.

"So this lady got my guy a 13 pro max for Valentine last night. Man returned the phone back to her when they got into the car", the post read.

Shy lady, iPhone 13 Photo credit: JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images, wikimedia

Source: Getty Images

He added that his friend revealed that the lady does not fit into the criteria of the type of ladies he goes out with hence did not want to encourage any moves from her.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Apparently she isn’t what he wants and doesn’t want to fuel a thing!"

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 6,000 likes with over 200 quote tweets and 1,225 retweets.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@nnenna8541 commented:

I didn't reject my own gift because the guy knows that I am married with kids still shooting because my hubby based abroad. I collected it with my full chest no regret.

@OTSEPAOFFICIAL replied:

Am not sure I have gotten a pen from a lady on Valentine speak more of IPhone 13 Pro, mehn! Dude is a baller. Throughout last week ehn, almost every lady that reached out to me called to beg for one money or the other-I wonder how God dey send dz broke girls my way.

From @boluban_:

He took it too far. How did they get to the point where she thought of getting him such an expensive gift? If she’s not the one, shut it down ASAP.

@esthersiki wrote:

He knows what he wants. My dad always say that if you know you don't want a guy don't collect anything from him not even recharge card, especially when you know his intentions.

@OjiezeS commented:

You did the right thing bro. It doesn't matter if she's hurting or not buh she will appreciate it later. The only problem is that you may have been playing along & gave her reasons to feel you both were an item. All the same, u hv done well

Many React as Lady Narrates how a Stranger gave her an iPhone 13 After Finding out she has no Phone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young woman took to her Twitter timeline to share that, she was approached by a young man for her number and upon informing him she has no phone, he quickly pulled out an iPhone 13 for her.

Netizens who saw the post had a lot of opinions about it and resorted to the comments section to share it.

At the point of this publication, the post has racked up more than 60 comments with close to 500 reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh