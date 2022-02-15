A woman has asked her husband to quit his full-time job to become an Uber driver to help provide more money

Her request is due to the fact that income from her job and that of her husband is very low and does not take them through the month

Many who read the young woman's story expressed how unfair it is for the woman to make such a demand from her husband

A worried Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to pour her heart out about a situation she finds herself.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the well-known Facbook page called Tell It Moms had the lady anonymously sharing that she has been married to her husband for 13 years and they have three children but they both do not earn enough money to support the family.

The concerned wife intimated that the combined amount of her husbands salary and hers is not able to take them through the month.

Due to their financial crisis, they are unable to provide the best education for their children.

"Due to our financial crisis our kids attend a public school which I have no problem with because they’re good academically", she wrote.

In an attempt to turn things around, she advised her husband to quit her full-time job and take up Uber driving to make more money but he refused.

"All I’m asking hubby is to resign from his current job and use our small car for Uber Services, whiles I continue to support the family with the little I earn from my job. But this man has bluntly refused."

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Asantewaa Ampofo commented:

Eii, Madam, are you his head? How can it cross your mind to make and insist on such request and expect to be obeyed. It turn like you be husby and he be wifee. If the table is turned and he gives you such instructions will you agree. Charley look for another person to drive the Uber and pray for guidance to identify other means of making genuine income. Don't force him, na two captains can't man the same boat.

Clara Oteng Danquah shared:

Ei obaa do u earn more than him? What if the car breaks down for weeks. That car could be given to a driver to fetch money as hubby continue his job. Think it thru na ppl are engaged in 2 to 3 jobs as citizens of this umofia land

From Nana AJ Enguah:

Just listen to yourself. Would you have resigned if he asked you to do same? Please don't put pressure on him. Please get a driver to do the Uber whiles you use the proceeds for a side business and stop pushing the man .

Laurinda Xolali Adusu-Donkor said:

Resign for how? He could do the Uber thing in addition but to resign de3 not a good thing to do. At least not when he has not even started the Uber thing yet. But you didn't tell us how much he earns. There are other equally good side jobs he can get into.

