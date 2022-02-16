Mr & Mrs Zewu, an amazing married couple in Ghana narrated their heartwarming love story that raised many eyebrows

The gentleman apparently had a crush on the lady on Facebook but all his attempts to get her attention via DM didn't work for 2 years

Mr Zewu decided he would rather reply to her comment under a post which worked as they got married a year after that

A persistent Ghanaian young man has revealed how he was able to win the love of his crush on social media by simply trying different means until he got her attention.

The gentleman who was on TV3 with the lady who is now his wife said he kept messaging the beautiful damsel for two years but there was no response so he did something else.

"I messaged this lady on messenger for 2 years no reply, so one day, a post was made on a Facebook page and she commented. I messaged and this time she responded. Fast forward, we got married a year later," he said.

Beautiful Ghanaian couple Mr & Mrs Zewu Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some heartwarming reactions shared in the comment section of the post.

Don Medikal indicated:

We the tappers dierr we will always tap into your blessings until we are blessed too......anyway, God bless your union!!

Gideon Kwasikuma mentioned:

They said ewe guys are not romantic, I think this is a living testimony of how ewe guys are romantic. God bless u guys for telling the whole that yes indeed the ewe guys re romantic.

Stella Adubea Danso indicated:

Mmm, good luck to u,but I feel much pain when I see such post, what Facebook love did to me er,I always regret creating face book page, but all the same I thank God for my life.

See the post on TV3 Ghana below

Source: YEN.com.gh