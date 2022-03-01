17 Ghanaian students in Ukraine have been brought back to their home country by Qatar and Turkey airplanes

They are the first batch of Ghanaians to have successfully returned after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ghanaians have received the news with great joy and hope that all the other students will also return safely

Russia's invasion of Ukraine protracts and it became necessary that students from Ghana who were studying in the foreign country get evacuated to their motherland.

YEN.com.gh has gathered that currently, 17 of such persons have successfully touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, as part of the first batch of returnees.

According to TV3 Ghana, 16 of the students came through Qatar airways while only one came on Turkey airlines.

It is, however, reported that there are more than 1,000 students in total who left the shores of Ghana to study at different universities in the European country.

In addition, Ukraine has also served as the country of residence for many Ghanaians who relocated abroad or traveled for short trips and run into the unfortunate invasion by Russia.

Nevertheless, news of 17 students successfully arriving in Ghana has received massive applause online.

Elizabeth Korsah said:

Thank God, the Africans are really suffering at the borders all because of racism. So please help them as fast as you can

Ibrahim Muhibatu commented:

Thanks to the Almighty Allah n praying for others to also arrive safely

