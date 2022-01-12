A brilliant Ghanaian alumnus of KNUST and GSTS has launched a social media platform called Afriakili

According to Felix Kojo Enim Sarsah, the platform is meant to finally give Africans an opportunity to earn heavily from a social media network

In addition to that, Afriakili will offer an opportunity to solve Africa's biggest challenges including entrepreneurship, energy and technology

Felix Kojo Enim Sarsah, a visionary Ghanaian gentleman has launched a social media platform called Afriakili, with the vision of providing immense opportunities to young people in Africa.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Ebenezer Agbey Quist, Felix indicates that Afriakili came about after brainstorming how best to help the African continent, especially the young people, some of whom have graduated with degrees but have no job opportunities.

"The concept came up when I was discussing entrepreneurship with some friends, one in Kenya (entrepreneur) and his entrepreneurship lecturer who was in Burundi. We dissected the major problems that the African continent face from Poverty, famine, agriculture, security (growing terrorist organisations and pirates), education, equal opportunity, infrastructure, health and disease prevention (Ebola, malaria, covid)," he said.

Felix further mentioned that although many Africans heavily consume social media as a service, most of the companies are located in foreign countries, particularly America.

Apart from creating Afriakili to be an avenue through which Africans can start benefiting directly from social media services in the form of employment, the innovator said there are also plans for users to heavily monetize their activities through affiliate marketing and rewarding content creators.

"Bear in mind our vision is to improve Entrepreneurship, Energy and Technology in Africa, so Afriakili as a platform is just an outlet of what we want to achieve. Our aim is to generate capital from the platform so we can got to work on entrepreneurship, energy and technology in the continent, and we are still looking for investors," he added.

Felix Kojo Enim Sarsah is an alumnus of KNUST where he pursued Biochemistry after attending Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS).

He later got a scholarship to pursue a master's degree in Biomedicine in Sweden in 2004 and has lived abroad ever since.

