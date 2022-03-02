The headteacher of Kwasi Nyarko Presbyterian Primary School in the Eastern Region has renovated his school with his monthly salary

Richard Boakye Marfo painted the school building and fixed its shabby gate with his resources to give it a facelift

He has appealed for desks and a computer lab for the pupils to enhance effective teaching and learning

The headteacher of Kwasi Nyarko Presbyterian Primary School, Richard Boakye Marfo, has used his monthly salary to paint his school building to give it a facelift.

The school, located in Upper West Akim District in the Eastern Region, competes with Preparatory Schools in the community.

Marfo told GBC News that he embarked on the exercise to make the school attractive to the pupils and increase enrolment.

Ghanaian Headteacher in Eastern Region Refurbishes School with Monthly Salary. Photo credit: GBC News

Source: UGC

It would be the second time the kind Ghanaian educator has performed the gesture with his resources since he took over as the headteacher in 2019. He said that the Ghana Education Service, GES is not aware of his initiative.

Marfo disclosed that the entire exercise, including fixing the gate and painting the school twice, cost him about GHc14,000.

He urged the government, philanthropists, benevolent organisations, and individuals to come to their aid and provide them with desks.

He also appealed for a computer lab for the pupils to enhance effective teaching and learning.

