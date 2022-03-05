A hilarious Ghanaian man has caused massive confusion in a public transport that was headed for Madina, which is located in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Halfway through the journey, the gentleman asked the bus conductor to restate where the vehicle was headed and upon the mate's response, he decided to get down altogether.

"What am I going to do in Madina, I thought this car was going to Dubai. When I heard you announcing out there, all I heard was you were going to the United Arab Emirates. Let me alight please," he said.

