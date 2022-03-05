Ghanaian Man Confuses Passengers As He Angrily Gets Down Saying He Thought The Car Was Going To Dubai
A hilarious Ghanaian man has caused massive confusion in a public transport that was headed for Madina, which is located in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Halfway through the journey, the gentleman asked the bus conductor to restate where the vehicle was headed and upon the mate's response, he decided to get down altogether.
"What am I going to do in Madina, I thought this car was going to Dubai. When I heard you announcing out there, all I heard was you were going to the United Arab Emirates. Let me alight please," he said.
colnx
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
The look on the woman’s face tho
Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni's well-endowed daughter drops 2 stunning dance videos on her birthday
talesofoyiwa
You can't be sad in Ghana ooo, see how the woman was looking at him
maxiking9771
Oh daabi
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh