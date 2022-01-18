Mike Todd could be seen at the altar with a churchgoer as he spat into his arm several times

The Oklahoma pastor then smeared all that in the man's face, leaving the congregation in disbelief

The man of God said this illustrated how receiving a vision from God might get nasty, and also used Jesus's example

An Oklahoma, US pastor stunned his congregation and many on social media after using a disgusting demonstration in church during a sermon.

Mike Todd moments before his disgusting demonstration. Photo: Transformation Church Youtube.

Mike Todd, the lead pastor at Transformation Church, did the most unthinkable thing that was certainly questionable, especially in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video that has gone viral, Todd could be seen spitting on his hand before smearing it on a churchgoer's face, who stood there with his eyes closed.

The preacher said this was to showcase the analogy that 'receiving a vision from God might get nasty' and it truly was.

The congregation could be heard gasping in shock at what they had just witnessed, as the pastor tried to explain exactly how God would do the same to imprint his DNA on them.

Netizens stunned by spectacle

Many on social media also shared their disbelief at the pastor's actions during the sermon, with some labelling it ridiculous.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mike Todd offers apology

After the overwhelming reaction online, Todd offered an apology through an Instagram video, noting that after rewatching it he thought it was also disgusting.

He said that it was a distraction from what he was trying to do, but admitted that he had crossed the line and sent his love to those who showed him support.

He urged those who only saw the short 'spit clip' to go back and watch the whole message to understand the meaning.

Pastor sits on congregants face

In another weird church story, a pastor left many stunned after breaking wind on his congregants' faces.

Pastor Christ Penelope from Giyani, Limpopo, went viral in April 2021 after a snap of him sitting on one of his congregant's faces and letting off the gas to supposedly heal the person was shared online.

In a past interview, Penelope explained that the only way to impart his amazing and godsent healing powers is bypassing flatulence as close to a person's nose as possible.

According to an article by Drum magazine, Pastor Penelope first puts his congregants into a deep sleep before he imparts his "healing farts".

