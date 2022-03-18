Kyeisha Laurence, a bright young lady has recently gained admission to 13 different medical schools in the US

The excited lady shared the news on her LinkedIn post and got many applauding her success

Harvard Medical School, Yale School of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine and 10 more well recognized schools offered Kyeisha an admission

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A brilliant young lady by the name of Kyeisha Laurence has taken to social media to celebrate her recent huge feat.

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh had the elated lady sharing that nine months ago, she applied to a number of medical schools in the US and got accepted to 13 of them.

"9 months ago, I sat down in front of my laptop and submitted my medical school application. In that moment, as I hit that button, it was the start of my application cycle and the journey to getting into medical school."

Kyeisha posing for the camera Photo credit: Kyeisha Laurence/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Kyeisha shared that the journey to her numerous positive feedbacks from the various schools has been a very rewarding one.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The medical schools she got accepted to are; Harvard Medical School, Duke University School of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, Ohio State University College of Medicine, University of Maryland, School of Medicine, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Northwestern University The Feinberg School of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, University of Chicago The Pritzker School of Medicine, Emory University, and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

The overjoyed young lady thanked all who played a role in making her dreams come through and thanked God for his guidance.

"I want to thank everyone who helped me get to this point. My teachers, my professors, my mentors, my friends, my peers, my advisors, my co-workers, my friends, and of course my family. Thank you for believing in me, for supporting me, for teaching me, for pouring into me. Thank you to the mentors who told me to apply to these schools even when my imposter syndrome almost made me leave them off my list. Thank you to those who helped me edit my statements, calmed my nerves before interviews, and celebrated every step of this process no matter how small it was. I will never have enough words to express my gratitude! And I thank God for his guidance and favor over me!"

University of Edinburgh Student Celebrates Getting 2 Fully-funded Scholarships After 7 Rejections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an overjoyed young woman by the name of Solace Ojotule recently took to social media to celebrate her wins after many rejections.

In a post on her LinkedIn timeline sighted by YEN.com.gh, Solace shared that she finally landed two fully-funded scholarships to study abroad after applying seven times and getting painfully getting rejected.

"After more than 7 scholarship rejections, I entered a big problem last year. The problem was a good problem"

Source: YEN.com.gh