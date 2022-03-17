Jamaican native, Monique Mendes, made history as the first Black woman to achieve a doctoral degree in Neuroscience at the University of Rochester, UR

She attained the feat in 2020, becoming the only second person to earn PhD in Neuroscience from the university

In 2018, she made history as the first graduate student at UR to receive a diversity award from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders in Stroke

Monique Mendes became the first Black woman and only the second Black person to receive a doctorate in Neuroscience at the University of Rochester (UR), New York, in 2020.

The Jamaican native attended Immaculate Conception High School in Saint Andrew Parish before relocating to the US aged 16.

According to Jamaicans.com, the first Black awardee of a UR neuroscience PhD received it in 2013.

Pursuing her PhD

While in her second year at the University of Florida, Mendes worked in the university's Neuroscience Stroke Lab, where she learned how strokes occurred in the brain and about therapeutic approaches to the condition.

Her work in the lab influenced her quest to seek a doctoral degree in the field.

In October 2020, Mendes began her postdoctoral training after she received a diversity award from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders in Stroke.

