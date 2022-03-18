An asaana seller known as J.E. Special has raised many eyebrows after indicating that his job pays really well

According to the gentleman who says he previously worked as a carpenter and tiler, among others, his current work is the best he ever did

Several thousands of Ghanaians have been reacting to J.E.'s story with many stating they have been greatly inspired

A young Ghanaian man who calls himself J.E. Special and wears suit to hawk 'asaana' on the street has found his own way to turn a so-called blue-collar-job into a white-collar one.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Nanaday, J.E. said that he chose to venture into the female-dominated asaana business after doing different jobs that came with myriads of challenges and lesser pay.

"I worked different jobs in the past but they were not paying me as much as my current hawking business does. The first day I started, I was shy but the money gave me courage to continue," he added.

What Ghanaians are saying

J.E.'s story has inspired many Ghanaians who rushed into the comment section with their thoughts.

