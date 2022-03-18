Mr Kumah, a security officer at Westec Security who has worked for 17 years is now a respected supervisor

His dedication and punctuality got him his current position as he originally started off as a regular guard

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the numerous heartwarming reactions Ghanaians shared regarding Mr Kumah's inspirational story

A 51-year-old Ghanaian man named Mr. Kumah works with the security company Westec Security and has worked for 17 years as a security officer.

His story, as narrated by popular Ghanaian blogger, Edward Asare, has suggested that anything people put their minds to and spend time on can end up becoming successful.

Mr Kumah who started off as a guard has now become a supervisor as his company and is stationed at the prestigious head office of UBA Ghana.

Although Mr Kumah never had the chance to further his education after completing form four, he is able to speak five languages including English, Dangme, Ewe, Ga and Twi, and is known for his punctuality.

How Ghanaians celebrated Mr Kumah

Hilda Nimo-Tieku, the CEO of Jobberman Ghana commented on the story saying:

He is always pleasant. My days of coming to UBA on a weekly basis. He would notice when I missed a visit. Top guy.

Nana A. K. indicated:

It's great that you're shining a light on some of Ghana's older workforce and showing the importance of their growth and years of built up expertise. Kudos to you and Mr. Kumah!

Evans Amenyo Sallah, CISA, CISM said:

This man is a great man committed to and dedicated to his work. One of the moments I admire him for is when he is addressing a parade of his colleagues early in the morning. He is a great leader.

