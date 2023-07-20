Robert Nesta Marley was a popular reggae musician and songwriter who died on May 11, 1981, leaving behind his wife and children

After his demise, his family, together with his wife Rita Marley, relocated from Jamaica to Ghana

She acquired landed properties and made a home in Ghana while also giving back to the community through her foundation

Rita Marley, the spouse of late reggae legend Bob Marley, has lived in Ghana for over two decades.

After reggae legend Bob Marley died, his wife and his family moved to Ghana in the 1990s.

She later applied for and obtained Ghanaian citizenship in 2013. She changed her name from Rita Marley to Nana Afua Adobea.

She owns a house in Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana and is the developmental queen of Konkonuru, a suburb of Aburi.

Rita Marley obtained a Ghanaian citizenship in 2013

Rita also started the Rita Marley Foundation, which engages in charitable works in Ghana.

The foundation provides meals to basic school pupils and offers scholarships. They also refurbish existing dilapidated school buildings and build new ones where needed.

About Bob Marley

Robert Nesta Marley OM, popularly called Bob Marley, was a Jamaican musician and songwriter who is recognised as one of the pioneers of reggae.

He was born on February 6, 1945, and died on May 11, 1981. His musical career saw him fuse elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, as well as his distinctive vocal and songwriting style.

Sarkodie features on Bob Marley's Stir It Up remix

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, had been featured on a song with legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

Sarkodie said the feature was the biggest thing to happen in his music career. The late Jamaican star's estate released the song on January 20, 2023.

The song has Bob Marley mainly singing the chorus of Stir It Up then Sarkodie joins in with a masterful delivery of some rap bars. He did his rap lines in both English and Twi languages.

Bob Marley's Stir It Up featuring Sarkodie topped on YouTube charts

Meanwhile, Bob Marley's song, which Sarkodie featured on, topped the charts when it was released.

The remix of Bob Marley and The Wailers' song titled Stir It Up became number 1 on YouTube for Music.

The video, which premiered on January 20, 2023, had recorded almost a million views in just 12 days.

