A young lady has lamented on social media about life after school being more challenging than what she was told

According to the lady, she had asked her parents for an 'urgent 2k' but instead got employed by them as a construction site labourer

The stunned lady shared videos while on the job and gave a shout-out to labourers stressing that the job is not an easy one

A young lady has advised money be squeezed into her hand anywhere she's found as she lamented on adulthood.

The lady identified as Ekele Oyibo Patricia on Facebook said on the social media platform that life after school is more challenging than she had learnt.

She was turned into a labourer Photo Credit: Ekele Oyibo Patricia

Source: Facebook

Ekele revealed how her parents turned her into an instant labourer over the financial help she had sought.

In her words:

“I asked for urgent 2k but got employed as a laborer by my parents.“

She attached videos capturing her working on a building site. In one of the videos, the young lady hailed labourers and admitted that though a decent job, it is not an easy one.

In one of the snaps she shared, the lady flaunted her 2k payment with joy after working on the construction site.

See the post and videos below:

Social media reactions

Samuel Adejo said:

"When you work for your 2k you know the value… no offense."

Terzungwe Inja said:

"Imagine the greatest Nigerian student, the greatest gbagba, greatest gbigbi, the fundamental KPOI, the aluta celeb....

"Just imagine!

"She should be doing her NYSC somewhere....

"But Buhari no gree settle ASUU..."

Constance Palmer

"A short story Well done my babygirl hard work pays! At this rate you'll build your own house soon."

Grace Audu

"Omg.

"Seriously I love this.

"Keep it up dear.

"Earn your money yourself for self pride and confidence."

Terseer Tarkumbur Odibo Nege

"It's a normal thing here in Jos.

"Young girls engage themselves in hard labour for 2k."

200L student who works at a construction site gets FG scholarship

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nigeria's Minister of Youths and Sports Sunday Dare had awarded a scholarship to a 200L student who works as a labourer at a construction site.

Efemonghe shot into the limelight following an interview with Legit TV where the 20-year-old student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo state revealed that she always went to construction sites to get her regular "2k."

The 200L student of banking and finance, who said she was initially embarrassed after being mocked by her friends, said she was doing a labourer job to help finance her education and help her less-privileged family.

Source: YEN.com.gh