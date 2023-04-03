A Nigerian mother became frustrated as her kid threw tantrums, and she could not beat him as she wanted

The baby ran around freely and turned public space into his playground without minding who was passing by

Nigerians who reacted to the mother's video funnily said she dares not treat the kid anyhow except she wants to be deported

A Nigerian mother in the UK, @teesluxuryhair, has shared a video showing her kid misbehaving in public and running around.

At one point in the video, the kid lay on the floor as if it was a bed as he pretended to be asleep. While putting up the show, passersby went about their businesses.

A mother was helpless as her kid misbehaved abroad. Photo source: @teesluxuryhair

Kid misbehaves in front of mum

The mother said that she would have scolded the boy if not that there was a police officer around. Laughing at the boy's character, she said the kid is just too stubborn.

Many people joked that if the lady tried to do anything funny, the law in the UK would deal with her.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 80 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@user5394703398102 said:

"You for beat am now u go just hear buy gala buy chinchin na Nigeria u reach soo."

@Amber said:

"Me I go use style pinch am."

@mum _tiwa said:

"This little human being doing the most outside, my son sef dey this WhatsApp group."

@Vivian said:

"Chai this is so my son."

@Bella Blinks305 said:

"Shebi we go reach hus, him go hail."

@Thuggin days said:

"Weather Dey different the boy sabi better country."

@Styledbybhirey_ said:

"Leave the boy alone na."

@Vicky Pat Diamond said:

"My sister i thing say na only my boy dey do this can of thing ooh."

@GaizerTemmy said:

"I can relate please Lwkmd."

@user7597618523439 said:

"Those children en, so obdurate."

@OWA said:

"Wetin concern 9ja police with your kid then go even tell to beat."

@chef blink said:

"Keep d video as evidence to beat him when you get home."

@foyebaby said:

"Beat ham ke. I will just kneel beside him and pinch his neck and start rubbing his back."

@:cherry_blossom said:

"Not me beating my baby at d airport when we are traveling…d police came to accuse me dat day ooo na so I carry am on the floor jejely."

@Missy said:

"I just pinch with style or eye the child."

@naijaborn said:

"U for try am na, make dem catch u for child abuse and endangerment.... I love Africa, u do anyhow u collect straight from ur mama."

Father wakes his baby up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a TikTok video of a father and his kid on the bed stirred massive reactions as the father quickly woke the baby.

In a caption of the clip shared by @angel_mrs.boss, it was revealed that the kid stayed up late at night, and this affected the parents' sleep.

