Two lions have gotten several thousands of social media users reacting over their affection towards each other

In a video, the lion and its lioness looked like a couple who were having a romantic moment together

Over 139k people could not hold back their reactions with many single people taking to the comment section to share their thoughts on the footage

A heartwarming video is beginning to make massive waves on social media as it captures an adorable moment between what looked like a male lion and his partner.

In the footage that was shared on the social media handle of Love Don’t Live Here Anymore with the handle @SweeetMolasses, the two cats were in the wild basking in the sun.

The lion got up first to romantically wake up the lioness by rubbing her back with his mouth, which got her to stretch, turn and face him after which they began to cuddle.

Social media reactions

The post got more than 139k reactions with many single people virtually shedding tears in the comment section.

Below were some of their comments:

@barbieb28313646 said:

This is 8 months of being single and I have not made love for the past 10 months now I really need to be touched romantically I need just one nice guy that's all!

@mrykbanks mentioned:

How come the king and the queen got no privacy, allowing people to enjoy their privacy, especially the people from the royal family!!

@HayesKacheria said:

I wonder if he cheats on her

@Nkwobi_Freshnez indicated:

I can imagine the peace, the sense of love, care, sweetness, and assurance that she is feeling right now... Dazlyn just negodu your life

