The unfortunate accident involving sixth-year Architecture Master's student Adzo Ahadzie has sparked a frenzy online

Authorities confirmed that the accident happened on Tuesday, July 9, evening while Adzo was on a bike going to class

Social media has been awash with tributes from sympathisers and her classmates as they mourn the loss

Sixth-year Master of Architecture student Adzo Ahadzie died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, evening after she was involved in a ghastly bicycle accident on the KNUST accident.

Adzo was riding on her bicycle to class when a speeding vehicle knocked her down. She was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Adzo's mates speak after the untimely accident

In many of the posts YEN.com.gh has seen online since the news of Adzo broke, her mates described her as an intelligent and hardworking student loved by many. A statement by a representative of the College of Arts and Built Environment read,

"we mourn the untimely passing of Adzo Akpene Ahadzie, a 6th-year Master of Architecture student. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Though she has left our midst, her spirit and inspiration will forever build the bridges of our dreams."

Another mate who knew Adzo from high school got many netizens emotional with his tribute. He said,

I've been very sad after knowing about this unfornate incidence, Adzo had so much Greatness in her. Back in our KNUST SHS days, she was the SRC General Secretary when I was in my first year. She carried aura and intellect. RIP ADZO

Francis Adjartey, an alumnus from the College of Architecture, detailed that Adzo was preparing for a mock jury that would take place the day after her demise.

Ghanaians react to Adzo Ahadzie's demise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the sixth-year student who lost her life while riding her bicycle to class.

@ARazak_1 said:

Rest in peace Lady, I see her all the time in front of the new block on my way to studio .

@mrr__parker noted:

Chale I make sad waaa hrrr, 6th year like she grad be that ooo. This is quite unfortunate. My mood all spoil

@Oben_2020 added:

In a country where drivers don't respect the speed limit and the enforcement officers are collecting bribes instead of writing fines, innocent people will always pay the price with their lives

KNUST graduate mysteriously found dead in Takoradi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 24-year-old graduate of KNUST was reportedly found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi.

There are suggestions that the deceased went for a midnight swim in the pool and was found dead around June 8, 2024.

