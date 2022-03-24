A gentleman in Ghana who was interviewed during a random street quiz is cracking people up with his comment

According to the man, Nigeria cannot be compared to Ghana in any way because that would be like comparing Infinix to iPhone

His statement got many Ghanaians pouring out massive reactions as many took to the comment section to back or deny his claim

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana and Nigeria are great brothers but also rivals at the same time not only because of their related political history but the similar cultures they share.

The two nations were drawn to face each other in the final football fixture that would lead to qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the conversation is getting heated on social media.

In a street quiz that was undertaken by Betika, a young man who was asked about how Nigeria compares to Ghana discounted the question as unreasonable on the basis that the two countries are not comparable to each other in any way.

Man speaking about Nigeria and Ghana Photo credit: Betika Ghana

Source: Facebook

"There is no way you can compare Nigeria to Ghana. It is like comparing Infinix to iPhone which does not make sense," the gentleman said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What Ghanaians are saying about the Nigeria clash

Kportorgbui Raymond commented on the video saying:

Ghana poor performance at Africa Cup of Nations is due to the absent of Richard Ofori And Kudus and also lack of early change during the game

Augustine Nana Poku indicated:

Dem go whip us. This ur Ghana team no be solid. Protocol players.. One goal one point team..Apuuu

Mysta Beecham mentioned:

Nigerians say born for burn but they don't say borna boy for Burna boy. We will confuse them more tomorrow.

Watch the video below

There is no way Nigerian Jollof could be better than the Ghanaian - Australian High Commissioner to Ghana

In a previous hilarious report, Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, sparked a new debate about Ghanaian-Nigerian Jollof as he claims the Ghanaian makes the best jollof rice.

He reinforced the claim after he bought Jollof rice from the local eatery Dollar Rice in Osu in Accra for lunch.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the outspoken commissioner defended Ghana's Jollof saying Ghanaians prepare the best version compared to Nigerians.

Source: YEN.com.gh