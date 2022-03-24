A video of a 'jama' showdown between Ghana and Nigeria has resurfaced ahead of the match between the two countries on Friday, March 25, 2020

Kalybos from Ghana, and Mike Ezuruonye from Nigeria, are seen leading their various teams in singing, dancing, and clapping

The video is an old one that was first shot in 2020, but it is currently circulating on social media because of the FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

A video containing a ‘jama’ competition between some actors from Ghana and Nigeria has resurfaced online ahead of the Ghana and Nigeria FIFA Qualifiers match between the two countries on Friday, March 25, 2022.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram of ghgossip_hq, actor Mike Ezuruonye is seen leading the Nigerian side, while Kalybos leads the Ghanaian side.

The Nigerian side started their singing and clapping with one of their songs, when, even before they could finish, the Ghanaian side started singing and clapping as if the interrupt the Nigerians.

A collage of Kalybos, Mike Ezuruonye, and the national teams of Ghana and Nigeria. Photo credit: @mikeezu @kalybos1/Instagram

Mike and his team members stopped with shocks on their faces as they watched the Ghanaian side perform.

Funny Face is seen moving to where the Nigerians are to tease them by holding on to his knees and dancing with his back facing them.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the video has been in circulation since 2020, and it was shot for a movie production between the two countries.

The video has thus resurfaced in anticipation of the FIFA Qualifiers match between Nigeria and Ghana slated for Friday.

List of Ghana squad to face Nigeria released

Earlier, the interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo belatedly announced his squad to cross swords with West African neighbours Nigeria.

As reported by the authoritative global sports news site, sportsbrief.com, Otto Addo announced his squad in a press conference after what was described as a 'special strategy' by the Ghana Football Association to keep the squad close to their chest before today.

Ghana will cross swords with Nigeria in the all-important World Cup playoffs on March 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, for the first leg before heading to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, four days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh