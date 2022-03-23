John Dumelo has started building a factory in the Oti Region which is estimated to employ about 750 people

The food processing factory is scheduled to be completed by May, 2023, 14 months after construction began

YEN.com.gh has sighted and compiled some of the comments shared by Ghanaians by way of hailing Dumelo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Famous Ghanaian entertainer and politician who is also into agriculture, John Dumelo, has on his own accord, begun the construction of a food processing factory.

Revealing this on his Instagram handle, John indicated that the firm will be ready over the next 14 months and it is expected to employ about 750 people.

He further revealed that the factory will be situated at the Guan District in the Oti Region, after which many social media users rushed into the comment section to hail the politician and farmer on his initiative.

Photos of John Dumelo At The Site Of Construction Picture credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Twitter

In his own words:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The construction of a food processing factory in the Guan district has begun, expected to complete in 14months with production capacity of 1500tons/ of ginger and other products in a yr, and create some 750 direct/indirect jobs.

Reactions from social media users

Many Ghanaians were so impressed with John Dumelo's new initiative that they piled up comments under the post.

Below were some of them.

mzraquela indicated:

Continue to do what you are doing and even more by 4yrs time we shall have four factories

may_viz34 said:

We need a young man like you to be the president of Ghana..cos where this country is going de3 eiiii

enualbert mentioned:

God bless you.I hope when you win you don’t turn to beck e like the others.Stick to your promise @johndumelo1 and the people of Ghana will forever thank you.

See the post below

John Dumelo Suggests Solution To Solve Ghana's Rent Issues; Many Applaud Him

The Ghanaian actor, politician and entrepreneur, John Dumelo has continually shown he is interested in the plights of Ghanaians.

In a previous publication, he suggested a makeshift solution to Ghana's rent challenges and has been lauded by many people for his thoughts.

Taking to his official Twitter page, John Dumelo indicated that 1 and 2 year-advance for rent taken by homeowners should be scrapped.

According to the actor, homeowners should rather accept a 5-month rent advance. He however said that money would serve as a security deposit.

Source: YEN.com.gh