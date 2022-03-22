A young lady, Lydia Okojie, had done a short video documenting how her family rose from the typical grass to grace

Lydia's clip showed that despite having a petty trader mum and mechanic father, their lives turned around

The lady graduated university, went on to affect her society positively, and even won a beauty contest

A young Nigerian lady, Lydia Okojie, has gone on Twitter to share how her and family’s lives changed over many years.

In a video shared on the platform, an old photo showed her mother selling zobo drinks from a wheelbarrow.

The young lady shared her grass to grace story online. Photo source: @LydiaOkojie

Source: Twitter

We all grew up in our old house

Another slide showed her mechanic father in his livery as he held one of his tools. A photo of the old house they used to live in also popped up. Lydia said she was nine years old when her family moved into the house.

They lived in one room and parlour for 15 years because they could not afford much. The lady revealed that her parents were overjoyed when she got admission into the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The lady turned out well in life

Years later, her family’s situation turned out well and they now own their house. Lydia went ahead in life to also do great things.

During her service year, she gave back to society. Later in life, she won a beauty contest.

Below are some of the reactions to her video:

@chiechefulamu said:

"Goose bombs on my skin. Saying to myself so I can still really do it..No parental support."

@LesNagy4 said:

"Congratulations for bringing dignity into so many lives.The real heroes in the world are the countless people who rise above and beyond the ghettos of life.Thanks for sharing and inspiring me too!"

@odukoyaisaac said:

"This life story touches every important aspect of prosperity in life. From not given up, to having a supportive spouse, understanding children, and patience.... I pray that as many of us are about entering into marriage, may we meet the right spouse,kids all through life..."

@Brymobello said:

"Through all the pain and struggle. You didn't frown nor cry. Indeed the strongest amongst men aren't those covered in thick muscles. A resilient warrior you are!"

Source: YEN.com.gh