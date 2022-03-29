A lady desirous of eating banana from her man's hand got the shock of her life when she got 'slapped' by the banana

She however did not know that what the man was holding was not really a banana but rubber which was meant to deceive her

When she bit the 'banana' with relish, the rubber got elastic and slapped her face; the hilarious video has gone viral on the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady saw a fresh 'banana' in her man's hand and went ahead to bite it. But she was shocked by what she got.

She got slapped by the banana as soon as she put her mouth and teeth on it. She did not know that it was a rubber banana that was only meant to deceive her.

She got angry and grabbed the banana, throwing it at her man. Photo credit: @krakstv

Source: Instagram

She grabbed the banana with her teeth

The way she went for the banana, it was easy to tell that she is a lover of the edible fruit. But she did not know that what she grabbed with her teeth was not edible.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As soon as the rubber dragged back and slapped her face, she grabbed it with her hand and threw it at her man in anger.

The hilarious video has gone viral online and has elicited funny comments on Instagram. The video was shared by @krakstv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video got several comments from Instagram users. See some of the comments below:

@l.tobiloba's said:

"Sometimes Na wetin person like fit kill person. She saw bananas, a lot of weird things going through her mind even before bitting it."

@iqueenlatifat said:

"Kai, I am sure this is painful."

@steinkardi_official reacted:

"I’ve watched this over 5 times."

@queeneth_of_life said:

"Na wetin long throat Dey cause."

"Banana boy" blessed as stranger pays his school fees in full for 2 years

Meanwhile, the story of the young boy named Adam was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook and it occurred in Nigeria.

But the inspiration the story holds is for folks far and wide. Adam's mother apparently died when he was only 3 months old.

After his mother’s death, his father disappeared and abandoned Adam. Family members then stepped up to take responsibility by taking him to the village to live with his grandmother.

Little Adam, at the age of four, was told by his grandmother that his mother had died when he was infant.

Source: YEN.com.gh