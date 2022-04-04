An elated woman has resorted to her timeline on Twitter to celebrate getting accepted into 54 schools

@torionalatrice revealed that she got five fully-funded scholarships and her total funding from all the schools is $1,379,000 (Ghc10,376,975)

Many social media users who saw the post said there was no need applying to that many universities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous young lady has recently taken to social media to announce her recent massive feat on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @torionalatrice had her revealing that she got accepted to 54 universities in the US and five out of them granted her full scholarship. She also shared that the total funding she received from the schools was $1,379,000 (Ghc10,376,975).

Brilliant lady in her graduation gown Photo credit: @TorionaLatrice/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"hey y’all, i got in 54 schools (5 full rides) with $1,379,000 in scholarships "

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 200,000 likes, 3,021 quote tweets and over 15,000 retweets.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@liftedbyyahweh wrote:

Missed out on my school of choice because of there were too many applicants and i couldnt wait another semester, thanks.

@Queen050780 commented:

Call me a hater, but why waste 3k in app fees on so many schools with 80% plus acceptance rates?

@Bzzy_Bee replied:

Resources. She utilized them to her advantage to advance in life. It’s out here. She went for it. She won. It’s simple. Go Toriona, Go!!!!!

From @ImKelz:

Thinking of the 3k in application fees kids cost a grip. Congratulations young queen

@votedemsblue commented:

College acceptances are about quality, not quantity. The fact that you were accepted to 54 schools indicates nothing more than the fact that you wasted thousands of dollars on application fees.

University of Edinburgh Student Celebrates Getting 2 Fully-funded Scholarships After 7 Rejections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an overjoyed young woman by the name of Solace Ojotule recently took to social media to celebrate her wins after many rejections.

In a post on her LinkedIn timeline sighted by YEN.com.gh, Solace shared that she finally landed two fully-funded scholarships to study abroad after applying seven times and getting painfully getting rejected.

"After more than 7 scholarship rejections, I entered a big problem last year. The problem was a good problem"

Source: YEN.com.gh