Theonlytanx, a social media user, has blessed social media feeds with beautiful graduation photos as she bagged a degree from the university

In the lovely snaps online, the excited lady posed in her graduation regalia as she popped champagne

Netizens were quick to shower her with compliments as they went to the comment section of her post to congratulate her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady with the Twitter name Theonlytanx has celebrated graduating with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from the university.

In a Twitter post, the young lady basked in her achievement as she posted stunning photos on social media.

Theonlytanx posed in the pictures as she popped champagne to commemorate the occasion of her graduation.

Photos of Theonlytanx. Source: Theonlytanx

Source: Twitter

Expressing gratitude for the achievement

She expressed gratitude as she took to social media to make the academic milestone public, saying:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''Issa whole dentist. Dr Thanaa Ajeigbe - Bachelor of Dental Surgery. Thankful for everything,'' she said.

Peeps on social media have commented underneath her post as many showered her with compliments.

People have reacted to her social media post. Read some of the comments below:

@kxskym said:

''Tan, every time I see this on the timeline. I just smile. So so proud of you. You did it.''

@its_jst_kara commented on her fashion qualities:

''Damn, I love the dress.''

@9021hoee commented:

''Congratulations. So proud of you.''

@JeiMonroe said:

''These are cute. You rocking that dress! Congrats, sis!''

@Queen_Celinee said:

''Congratulations gorgeous! And your dress is so cute!''

@theonlytanx added:

''Thank you, Dr. Yewande, you’re the real inspiration. Proud of you!''

Young Man Drops Beautiful Photos as he Graduates from Top University

In more news about academic milestones, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man, known on Twitter as Cameronjt178, has released photos as he revealed that he has graduated with a Physics and Maths degree from Loughborough University.

In the shots seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man proudly took pictures in his graduation regalia, smiling for the camera.

Cameronjt178 has set the foundation to pursue a career in STEM with his academic milestone.

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child.

Source: YEN.com.gh