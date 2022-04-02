A landlord has recently reduced rent prices for his tenants and has got many talking on social media

One of his tenants, @KennethAmbet took to his Twitter timeline to share a photo of the letter he received concerning the reduction

Many internet users who saw the post took to the comments section to share their opinions

A grateful young man has recently taken to social media to announce a kind gesture his landlord showed him.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @KennethAmbet had him sharing a photo of a letter he received from his landlord which indicated his monthly rent will be reduced due to the current high cost of living.

Excited young man Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The overwhelmed young man shared the post with the caption;

I love my landlord

@KennethAmbet's tweet took many aback and sparked a lot of conversations online.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 70,000 likes with over 8,600 retweets and more than 1,800 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@DanielRegha wrote:

My landlord didn't increase my rent, I really applaud him for being considerate & showing empathy (during this difficult times) cos almost every lessor in my area significantly increased rents. Although I had he increased the rents of few tenants, not mine though. I thank God.

@Ck14Cynthia commented:

U are lucky.. Our landlord has increased rent based on the number of people staying. You live as a family u pay 2k more than singles. So sad.

@McFrosh07 replied:

My own Landlord says his own house is his ministry...he increased my rent by 100k...Despite the fact that I buy 1500 water every week from aboki

From @Izunna395142051:

I have not paid rent for the past 2years.. my landlord is a sweet man

@1Felo_Felix commented:

He's too weak he should let me manage that property. Rent should increase every new year.

Source: YEN.com.gh