A viral video has shown a man explaining the interiors of an expensive Range Rover Autobiography which has a 40'' TV inside

The car also comes with a refrigerator and an interior that looks like a real-life room, offering maximum comfort to the owner

The video of the car which is worth more than Ghc2,208,337 has got many people and car lovers cursing and abusing poverty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens on social media have fallen head over hills in love with a Range Rover Autobiography car that is worth at least Ghc2,208,337.

The car which is red in colour has a beautiful exterior that is nice to look at and that would make people turn their heads in awe.

The Range Rover Autobiography has a big 40" TV. Photo credit: @supercarblondie

Source: Twitter

Range Rover car with TV and refrigerator

The expensive Range Rover car has the interiors designed for enjoyment and maximum comfort. It has a 48 inch television set, a nice refrigerator and other things that offer a room-like experience.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The car has wowed social media users as they cannot get over it. Many of them said the car is the real deal. The video of the car was shared on Twitter by @supercarblondie and later reposted by @adeyemifrancis4.

See the post below:

Nigerians on social media react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have taken to the comment section of the tweet to react to it in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@KendroidGlobal said:

"Money can't buy happiness" You can never ever hear this nonsense from my mouth."

@wemimoj5 said:

"My brother no be lie, with money life is good."

@dozie_asogwa reacted:

"Na the fridge burst my head. Good for Lagos traffic."

@o_uluwafemi commented:

"God punish poverty."

Man uses wood to build beautiful Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a doting dad used wood to build a beautiful Rolls Royce Boat Tail for his son.

The man went the extra mile to make his son happy after he demanded for a small car to ride in.

The car went viral on social media with many people saying the man is a genius due to the high level of craftsmanship he displayed.

Source: YEN.com.gh