A talented man named Trương Văn Đạo has used simple wood materials to construct a Rolls Royce Boat Tail car for his son

The original Rolls Royce Boat Tail car currently costs a whopping ($28 million) and is believed to be the most expensive new car in the world

The wooden replica which is fitted with a small engine has every conceivable pleasure known to the luxurious car

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Vietnamese man named Trương Văn Đạo has been seen driving his son around in a wooden Rolls Royce Boat Tail car which he constructed by himself.

Dao who is a talented woodwork artist also works for Google but used his free time to go the extra mile to make his son happy. He is the owner of ND Woodworking Art and according to him, he can make anything out of wood.

The little boy enjoys his Rolls Royce Boat tail made from wood. Photo credit: Youtube/Truong Van Dao

Source: UGC

Dao's Rolls Royce Boat Tail car has engine and it moves

Many people may think the car cannot move since it was built out of wood, but it does actually move. His son could be seen enjoying a ride in it with his dad.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Wooden Rolls Royce took 68 days to build

The beautiful car built by Dao looks exactly like the original Rolls Royce Boat Tail. It has two doors which are able to open automatically. It has a set of glassware and an umbrella that unfurls whenever the owner wants to take juice.

According to Dao, the construction of the car took 68 days. He recorded the entire process that went into the building of the car on his YouTube channel.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Dao's wooden Rolls Royce Boat Tail

YouTube users find Dao's craftsmanship to be incredible. See some reactions to it below:

Hendrsb33 said:

"As an artist, I can appreciate how difficult it can be to draw a car, accurately representing all the subtle curves and planes of the body. But to do the same by carving it out of wood is a whole different level. Bravo!"

Mcurrent44 reacted:

"If this is really for your son, you get my vote for FATHER OF THE YEAR Award, this is an awesome video. You definitely have skill, my friend. God Bless."

Josiah Skiff said:

"Amazing. I love the commitment the father has for making his son happy."

Man converts his Toyota Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man converted his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The man who is from Anambra state did the cutting and fitting work by himself and his result amazed many people online.

The transformed car looked exactly like the original version of the Rolls Royce brand.

Source: YEN.com.gh